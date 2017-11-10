Relationships
Tinder Gold Helps Singles Find Love

Everyone knows about the dating app, Tinder. Well, it’s just gotten better. Tinder has always had option called Tinder Plus. The Plus cost $4.99 a month and customers get to increase the  the number of people who viewed their profiles, use unlimited likes and undo swipes. Great right. If you use Tinder a nice amount it could be worth the money. Now, they have an option above the Plus called Tinder Gold.

With Tinder Gold, as soon as you open the app you get to see who you are matched with and you don’t have to swipe through a butch of other profiles. The cost for Gold? $9.99 a month. Now, if you use Tinder a LOT this would be worth it right? According to Match Group which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com and 42 other dating apps, the subscriptions have increased by 19% and their stock is up 75%. WOW! So do you use a dating app?

