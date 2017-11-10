Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Allegations Against Louis C.K. Are TRUE

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
Mid Section View of a Businessman Touching the Thigh of a Businesswoman Sitting by Him

Source: Max Oppenheim / Getty

5 women came out and said that actor, writer and director Louis C.K. had sexually harassed them, now he admits that it’s true. What? YES! He canceled his appearance on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert because of the allegations. Now he has released a statement about the events. His new movie ‘I Love You. Daddy’ which interest is about Hollywood and the ‘casting couch’, going to leave that right there, has been put on ‘hold’.

Here is part of his statement.

Warning: This article contains language some may consider offensive

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Click here to read the full statement.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish making history on SNL this weekend
 7 hours ago
11.10.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
 2 days ago
11.09.17
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Photos