Allegations Against Louis C.K. Are TRUE

5 women came out and said that actor, writer and director Louis C.K. had sexually harassed them, now he admits that it’s true. What? YES! He canceled his appearance on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert because of the allegations. Now he has released a statement about the events. His new movie ‘I Love You. Daddy’ which interest is about Hollywood and the ‘casting couch’, going to leave that right there, has been put on ‘hold’.

Here is part of his statement.

Warning: This article contains language some may consider offensive

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

