#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

LaBelle will play Brandy's mother on the Lee Daniels musical drama

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Brandy Norwood

Source: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait / Getty


Fox’s Star is getting  a few new co-stars!

According to VarietyPatti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.

The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.

We are definitely here for this!

RELATED NEWS:

TV ROUNDUP: Queen Latifah, Anika Rose & Tia Mowry Slated To Star In Prime Time Series

‘Empire’Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The Game

‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To Bring More Drama

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

8 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Caught In Another Lie? Shemar Moore DENIES Dating…
 17 hours ago
11.11.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘RHOA’
 18 hours ago
11.11.17
The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV…
 23 hours ago
11.11.17
This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever
 1 day ago
11.11.17
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary: ‘I Was Inappropriately…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish making history on SNL this weekend
 1 day ago
11.10.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Bonnie Sucks At Her Single White…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Is Missing And Olivia Is…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Southern Living: Beyoncé & Jay Z Had Dinner…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Photos