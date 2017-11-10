Entertainment News
The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever

Foxy NC staff
In perhaps one of the most awkward interviews we’ve ever posted, Xilla Valentine sits down with Jason Mamoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller to discuss the Justice League. First Xilla accidentally spoils the results of the Wilder v Stiverne 2 fight that took place the night before the interview. Next Xilla misremembers what Ezra had on the first time they sat down for an interview and finally Jason answers Kodak Black’s question if you don’t believe in Jesus, why you got a Jesus piece. It’s a hilarious interview, we hope you enjoy.

