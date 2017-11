Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/10/17- O. J. Simpson and friends got thrown out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for being drunk and belligerent. Last time Chris checked, Simpson isn’t supposed to be drinking or he’ll violate his parole!

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

