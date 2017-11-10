Fat Man’s Corner: Travel Tips For Big Men

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/10/17- Congratulations big man, you got a job! But not just any job but a traveling one! Lavell has some tips for the traveling fat man, like asking the flight attendant for a seat belt extension when you get on the plane so that she doesn’t put your business out there!

