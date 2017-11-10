TJMS
Fat Man’s Corner: Travel Tips For Big Men

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/10/17- Congratulations big man, you got a job! But not just any job but a traveling one! Lavell has some tips for the traveling fat man, like asking the flight attendant for a seat belt extension when you get on the plane so that she doesn’t put your business out there!

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning for next year! All of these places have rich cultures and something powerful to learn for the African American community. These destinations are sure to be fun!


