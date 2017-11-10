Roy Moore’s Child Molester Allegations Are Disgusting, But Don’t Forget He’s A Racist, Too

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Roy Moore’s Child Molester Allegations Are Disgusting, But Don’t Forget He’s A Racist, Too

The hardline conservative Christian, a leader in the birther movement, is now accused of disturbing sexual misconduct.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

No tears will be shed by Black folks if Roy Moore, the Republican nominee in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat, yields to pressure and ends his candidacy over explosive allegations he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in 1979. The former state Supreme Court judge was 34 at the time.

Soon after the report emerged Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true, CNN reported.

Moore, then an assistant district attorney, allegedly had two private encounters later with teenager Leigh Corfman. In one of them, he removed her shirt and pants and his own clothes, according to the Washington Post, which broke the news.

Now 70, Moore denied the allegations in a statement and accused his political enemies of conspiring against him, adding that the accusations would have come out long ago if they were true.

One thing that was proven true — and, like these allegations, cannot be forgotten or forgiven — was Moore’s past racist attacks on former President Barack Obama. His dog-whistling racism gained national attention when he became one of the most vocal leaders in the birther movement, falsely claiming that Obama was born outside the United States. He also pushed the lie that the former president was secretly a Muslim.

Obama wasn’t the only African-American leader in the crosshairs of Moore, who wrote an op-ed on the day Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), a Muslim, was sworn into Congress using a Koran. Moore questioned Ellison’s qualifications to serve in Congress and his commitment to defend the Constitution because of Ellison’s religion.

Moore showed that he’s far from colorblind when he referred to Asians as “yellows” and Native Americans as “reds” in a campaign speech in September. He doubled down when criticized.

SEE ALSO:

Show Me Your Papers: The Truth Behind Trump’s Birther Movement

It’s Time To Talk About Ending Sexual Violence Now

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Caught In Another Lie? Shemar Moore DENIES Dating…
 17 hours ago
11.11.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘RHOA’
 18 hours ago
11.11.17
The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV…
 23 hours ago
11.11.17
This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever
 1 day ago
11.11.17
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary: ‘I Was Inappropriately…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish making history on SNL this weekend
 1 day ago
11.10.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Bonnie Sucks At Her Single White…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Is Missing And Olivia Is…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Southern Living: Beyoncé & Jay Z Had Dinner…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Photos