Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters

Foxy NC Staff

The folks behind Marvel’s Black Panther continue to keep Black Twitter acting up!

This time, folks lost their collective minds when a new round of character movie posters dropped for the anticipated film.

Take a look at Ryan Coogler’ masterpiece:

And clearly folks on social media were losing their minds:

Does Marvel have an official merchandise store? I need to go ahead and set up my #BlackPanther credit account. TAKE MY AFRICAN-AMERICAN MONEY, DAMN IT. TAKE IT NOW. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 9, 2017

Hi, I'll be camped out in @michaelb4jordan's mentions waiting for the Killmonger poster to drop like… #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/TLYBTEIrDF — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 9, 2017

The whole #BlackPanther cast got character posters tho pic.twitter.com/rwUHINMbwh — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2017

Trying to figure out how much money I'll need for all the #BlackPanther Funkos, movie posters, custom framing, movie tickets, new outfits, shoes, hair, catering… pic.twitter.com/BW55bDyuTx — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) November 9, 2017

I’ma need the Black Panther bed sheets for my kid’s rooms. The hoodies with each character so they can choose. Lunch boxes. BP hair ballies. Tooth brushes. Tooth paste. Back packs. Sneaks. Games. Ugh…socks. Oil sheen. Hair products. BP snacks. Cereal. BP shea butter. — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) November 9, 2017

Oh, let's not forget we have one more of the Dora Milaje joining the line – Okoye is coming too! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XVHd70wA4W — Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 9, 2017

Me every time there are new looks at Black Panther and I remember I still have months to wait pic.twitter.com/36ZRM52X58 — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) November 9, 2017

Black women on giant Marvel posters for Black Panther. These better be plastered up in Times Square all winter. — Constance Elly, 2nd of Her Name, of House ConStar (@ConStar24) November 9, 2017

Black Panther exemplifies back beauty & poise. Shine bright my black kings and queens. 👑 👸 ❤️ — Orlando 🤘🏼😎 (@TeamLando) November 10, 2017

In addition to these posters, actor Chadwick Boseman opened about why he chose his specific accent for his character. Apparently, T’Challa speaks like a Wakandan, because Wakanda evolved and thrived without white folks coming in and colonizing his fictional African country.

“People think about how race has affected the world. It’s not just in the States. Colonialism is the cousin of slavery. Colonialism in Africa would have it that, in order to be a ruler, his education comes from Europe. I wanted to be completely sure that we didn’t convey that idea because that would be counter to everything that Wakanda is about. It’s supposed to be the most technologically advanced nation on the planet. If it’s supposed to not have been conquered — which means that advancement has happened without colonialism tainting it, poisoning the well of it, without stopping it or disrupting it — then there’s no way he would speak with a European accent,” Boseman told CNET.

He added, “He added, “If I did that, I would be conveying a white supremacist idea of what being educated is and what being royal or presidential is. Because it’s not just about him running around fighting. He’s the ruler of a nation. And if he’s the ruler of a nation, he has to speak to his people. He has to galvanize his people. And there’s no way I could speak to my people, who have never been conquered by Europeans, with a European voice.”

We are clear: The world better not end before this film hits theaters next February.

RELATED NEWS:

A New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out And Twitter Is Shook

#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

Black Panther Cast Does The Get Out Challenge & It Brings Us Glee