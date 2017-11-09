Movie News
Home > Movie News

Kevin Spacey Kicked AGAIN!

bvick
4 reads
Leave a comment
2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover - Inside

Source: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA / Getty

If you thought pushing back his movie, ‘All The Money In The World’ from December 22nd to June 2018 was bad, well it just got worst for Kevin Spacey. Now he’s been kicked out of the movie totally! That’s right. The movie has finished filming and marketing had just started for the movie when the sexual assault allegations came out. Now Sony Pictures has decided to take Spacey out of the movie and replace him with Christopher Plummer. WOW. No word on when the movie will be coming out but wow!

Check out this story from CBS This Morning about the movie.

All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

28 photos Launch gallery

All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Continue reading Kevin Spacey Kicked AGAIN!

All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

After the show is the after party! Beauties, don’t miss all the best in fashion and beauty from the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. See what ensembles your favorite celebrities switched into and how they elevated their looks to turn up in some serious fashion and style!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 5 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 5 hours ago
11.09.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 17 hours ago
11.09.17
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
 20 hours ago
11.09.17
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday…
 21 hours ago
11.09.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 22 hours ago
11.09.17
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
11.09.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Photos