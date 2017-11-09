Kevin Spacey Kicked AGAIN!

4 reads Leave a comment
If you thought pushing back his movie, ‘All The Money In The World’ from December 22nd to June 2018 was bad, well it just got worst for Kevin Spacey. Now he’s been kicked out of the movie totally! That’s right. The movie has finished filming and marketing had just started for the movie when the sexual assault allegations came out. Now Sony Pictures has decided to take Spacey out of the movie and replace him with Christopher Plummer. WOW. No word on when the movie will be coming out but wow!
Check out this story from CBS This Morning about the movie.
