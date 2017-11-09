Free Starbucks!

Did you know that today Starbucks has free drinks…okay it’s a BOGO deal but still at Starbucks that amazing. They have a campaign going on for their holiday drinks. Buy one get one from 2pm until 5pm. So you might have to hurry! What are the holiday drinks?

Holiday Beverages

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Signature espresso poured over toasted white chocolate mocha sauce, followed by steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and a candied cranberry sugar.

Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte

Chestnut Praline syrup with lightly sweet chai and steamed milk, topped with spiced praline crumbs.

Caramel Brulée Latte

Espresso, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and shimmery caramel brulée topping.

Chestnut Praline Latte

Espresso and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and holiday spices, with freshly steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

Peppermint Mocha

A holiday classic made with Starbucks® signature espresso and steamed milk sweetened with flavors of chocolate and peppermint, all topped off with whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Eggnog Latte

Espresso combined with rich steamed eggnog and milk and dusted with a sprinkle of ground nutmeg.

Holiday Spice Flat White

Ristretto shots of Starbucks signature espresso infused with warm holiday spices and topped with whole milk micro-foam and finished with a signature dot of latte art.

Gingerbread Latte

Sweet and spicy gingerbread combined with espresso and steamed milk. Finished with a topping of whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

Even more exciting new, the new holiday drinks come hot or iced! Oh My!