Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

Mary J. Blige continues to prove that you can’t keep a good woman down. Despite enduring one of the messiest celebrity divorces in recent years, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has multiple projects on her plate, including producing an upcoming dance drama series for FOX.
With her new album Strength of a Woman, starring in the critically-acclaimed film Mudbound slated to dominate awards season and now producing a new series for FOX, Mary J. Blige is a very busy lady these days. As reported by Deadline, MJB is teaming up with FOX to produce a drama series based on the life of famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson titled 8 Count. Gibson has been a legendary choreographer for over 25 years, working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Danity Kane, Katy Perry and more.
Via Deadline:
Written by Johnson, ‘8 Count’ is a music-fueled drama that follows a young choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, must invest in an up-and-coming singer, who also has one last shot at stardom.
Johnson will executive produce with The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, Gibson, and Blige, who will also serve as a Music Advisor to the project.
This is Fox’s third high-profile dance drama buy this season. The network also gave a script commitment plus penalty to hip-hop drama ‘Take It From The Top’ (working title) inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson’s life, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and to ‘Shine,’ an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt and ‘Step Up’ creator Duane Adler.
While 8 Count will be Mary’s first foray into television, aside from a few guest appearances on TV shows, Laurieann Gibson is quite familiar with the medium. Fans likely remember her onscreen credits from multiple seasons of MTV’s Making the Band, BET’s Born to Dance and currently on the Lifetime hit Dance Moms.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
SAY WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29