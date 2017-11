Top Of The Morning: Wendy Raquel Robinson In The House!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/9/17- Tom and Sybil are so happy this morning because Wendy Raquel Robinson is co-hosting with Kym Whitley for Black Moms Matter! Last week Robinson celebrated the 20th anniversary her Amazing Grace Conservatory.

“It was amazing! It was off the chain…I could not have dreamt of a better event…I was so full,” expressed Robinson.

Her conservatory really changed the lives many students. “I really want to say we touched about 6,000 lives over 20 years,” explained Robinson.

