Huggy Lowdown: LiAngelo Ball Is In Hot Water!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/9/17- Lavar & LiAngelo Ball are in hot water! Huggy says they haven’t been paying attention to what could happen in another country. LiAngelo watch your hands!

Adding to the growing list of celebrities who have been robbed is New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. He along with some others on this list were not present when the robbery took place although there are several who were robbed at gun point.  Washington Redskins Sean Taylor was only 24-years-old when he was shot during a robbery and later died.


Photos