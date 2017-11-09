TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: ‘Invasion Of The Negro Snatcher’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment


11/9/17- With Tyrese lying about $5 million, Ray Lewis not knowing what he’s talking about and Donna Brazile starting mess, Chris thinks there’s been an alien invasion of Black people!

Videos
