Morning Minute: ‘Invasion Of The Negro Snatcher’

11/9/17- With Tyrese lying about $5 million, Ray Lewis not knowing what he’s talking about and Donna Brazile starting mess, Chris thinks there’s been an alien invasion of Black people!
