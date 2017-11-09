TJMS
Home > TJMS

Cynthia Bailey: ‘If I’m Old Enough To Be Your Mom We Can’t Date’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


“Can you believe it? This is actually my 8th season. I can’t believe it,” expressed housewife star, Cynthia Bailey.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has returned for its 10th season and Bailey believes, “it will be a little less predictable.”

But there’s got to be a lot of perks that come with starring in a hit reality show.”I would have to say you know it’s the opportunity that comes with the platform. At the end of the day I, am a businesswoman, And I’ve been able to use it,” explained Bailey.

But we really want to know what Bailey’s been up too since her divorce from Peter Thomas.

“I’ve been in a relationship for two years. And I am officially divorced and I am dating a couple guys that I like,” she said. “My type is someone who isn’t insecure. I cannot be with somebody who is insecure.”

She’s got one rule though in dating and it’s, “If I’m old enough to be your mom we can’t date. And if I’m older than your mom we definitely can’t date,” she exclaimed.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

18 photos Launch gallery

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

Continue reading “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 2 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 3 hours ago
11.09.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 15 hours ago
11.09.17
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
 18 hours ago
11.09.17
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday…
 19 hours ago
11.09.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 19 hours ago
11.09.17
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly…
 19 hours ago
11.09.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last…
 24 hours ago
11.09.17
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Photos