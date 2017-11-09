Cynthia Bailey: ‘If I’m Old Enough To Be Your Mom We Can’t Date’

“Can you believe it? This is actually my 8th season. I can’t believe it,” expressed housewife star, Cynthia Bailey.
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has returned for its 10th season and Bailey believes, “it will be a little less predictable.”
But there’s got to be a lot of perks that come with starring in a hit reality show.”I would have to say you know it’s the opportunity that comes with the platform. At the end of the day I, am a businesswoman, And I’ve been able to use it,” explained Bailey.
But we really want to know what Bailey’s been up too since her divorce from Peter Thomas.
“I’ve been in a relationship for two years. And I am officially divorced and I am dating a couple guys that I like,” she said. “My type is someone who isn’t insecure. I cannot be with somebody who is insecure.”
She’s got one rule though in dating and it’s, “If I’m old enough to be your mom we can’t date. And if I’m older than your mom we definitely can’t date,” she exclaimed.
