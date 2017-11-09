Black Moms Matter: Working Moms, Who Are Your Top 5?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/9/17-Who are the top 5 people in your life? The coworker who covers for you when you’re late? Or in Kym’s case her baby daddy’s girlfriend and the Costco woman who gives unlimited samples. Wendy’s top person is the Uber driver and Uber eats!

