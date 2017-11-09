Chris Matthews Shares His Book On The Life Of Bobby Kennedy

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Almost everyone is familiar with the Kennedy family but does anyone really know about the life of Bobby Kennedy, the younger sibling of John F. Kennedy? What did he do?

Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit depicts the life of Bobby Kennedy who was often in the shadows in his famous family. Chris Matthews host of the show Hardball wrote the book about the life of Bobby that no one really knew.

“The guy was always gung-ho he was never laid back he had strong passions,” explained Matthews.

Bobby Kennedy is known for his work during the civil rights era.”But I think what I figured out why he was so empathic about people who were overlooked,” explained Matthews. “Because he was overlooked… He was kind of the misfit.”

