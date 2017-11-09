Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tiffany is queen of the set in these promo pics!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Tiffany Haddish is about to own your weekend when she hosts Saturday Night Live!

In just a few short days, Tiffany will become the first Black female comedian to host SNL. The picture below says it all, but the caption needs to read “#BlackGirlMagic.”

"This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!!" 📷: @tiffanyhaddish #regram

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Tiffany may only be part of the cast for a week, but she seems to be fitting in just fine. She’s even walking the halls like she’s been there for years.

Behind-the-scenes of yesterday's promo shoot with @tiffanyhaddish and the red button. #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Here she is looking perfectly at home during the table read and going over lines in her dressing room.

This week's table read! 🎉📝📋 #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

"My first time reading thru all the sketches for #SNL this Saturday, 11/11!" 📷: @tiffanyhaddish #regram

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Tiffany also took a moment from filming to do another promo.

@tiffanyhaddish is here this week and you better tune in! #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

From that clip, we expect Tiffany to bring the same kind of comedy that made her such a hit in Girls Trip and She Ready, but get a taste of how she’ll mix it up with the cast in the video below.


RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish: ‘Everytime I Get A Job, Another Little Black Girl’s Dreams May Come True’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tiffany Haddish Giving Us Prep School Perfection While Doing Press Rounds?

Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Groupon Swamp Adventure With Will & Jada Smith

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 10 hours ago
11.09.17
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
 13 hours ago
11.09.17
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday…
 14 hours ago
11.09.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 14 hours ago
11.09.17
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly…
 14 hours ago
11.09.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last…
 19 hours ago
11.09.17
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number…
 20 hours ago
11.09.17
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged…
 21 hours ago
11.09.17
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s…
 21 hours ago
11.09.17
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give…
 24 hours ago
11.09.17
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The $2 Million Bra
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Photos