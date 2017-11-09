Entertainment News
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s New Movie Bright

Will Smith

Source: Netflix / Netflix


We are giving you the first look at the new poster for Will Smith and Joel Edgerton‘s new movie Bright. This new poster gives you a glimpse into the epic fantasy world of Netflix’s latest feature film Bright. Will and Joel bring their A-game in this bold new action-thriller from director David Ayer. Take a look at the trailer below, the film hits your Netflix account on Dec 22nd.

Photos