Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’

Tamar Braxton just blew the lid off her divorce with Vince Herbert in a detailed Instagram post that exposes the cause of their breakup.

Tamar filed for divorce earlier this month despite what her rep called an “extremely difficult decision.” According to Tamar, “this last time was the last time,” alluding to abuse and/ or an alleged affair with multiple women.

“Sometimes we stay “married” for face value or to say “we did it,” she wrote. “But the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with “this” & I’ve suffered & endured “this” for so long..”

Tamar continued to describe the volatile conditions of her marriage.

“Some of us have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends,or she’s never home,or he’s very general when he speaks,or “this doesn’t sound like him” or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..u have to think to yourself? When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are “our” friends? Or, we fight but that’s “passion” let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of “your”house when I’m the house of cards?None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!That LAST time was the LAST time ”

TMZ caught up with Tamar’s mother Evelyn, who made a bold statement to Vince, “keep your hands off my daughter.”

Tamar’s sisters rushed to be her side after news broke about the divorce. Tamar made her first appearance at the Soul Train Awards after filing for divorce earlier this month.

We’ll gain a better understanding of the final days of Tamar and Vince’s marriage when Tamar & Vince season airs on Thursday at 9/8c.

