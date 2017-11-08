Target Is Closing Stores

February 3, 2018, a dozen Target stores will close. Some of the stores are in Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Illinois. The company says that they do an annual review of store performances before making these type of decisions. Although they are closing 12 stores, they plan to open 32 of the pint size stores though out the country and increase that to 35 more pint size stores next year. Kinda like the ‘baby’ stores that Walmart is still trying out. Will it work for Target? Only time will tell. We just hope they don’t close in stores in NC!