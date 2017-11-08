Was The Texas Church Shooter Racist?

News One

Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old gunman in the Texas church shooting, threatened a Hispanic woman on social media over her criticism of President Donald Trump, the Sun reported.

According to the newspaper, Nelly Rodriguez made a negative comment on a friend’s Facebook page about the president. In response, Kelley called her a “ghetto dirty Mexican” and said Trump would send her back across the border.

Far-right launches fraudulent campaign to associate Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley with Antifa https://t.co/6F0P6Qkb9f — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 6, 2017

He took things a step further by sending Rodriguez a private message in which he threatened to locate and “kill” her, sending a screen grab of her address that he found online.

Scores of Trump supporters are White people who feel marginalized, displace and threatened by people of color. That seems to fit a key component to the psychology of mass shooters.

“Young male violence is most likely to be initiated by young men who don’t command respect from others,” said Frank T. McAndrew, a psychology professor, commenting in general on the mindset of mass shooters to CNN.

McAndrew pointed to the Social Attention Holding Theory. According to the professor, the theory holds that people compete for status, in part, through commanding attention from others. When people feel suddenly marginalized, as many Trump supporters do, that could contribute to rage that expresses itself through racism and violence. It’s a dangerous mix with someone like Kelley who already had psychological issues.

“It’s no mystery why the media will often describe mass shooters and terrorists as misfits or loners,” McAndrews said. “In many cases, they are.”

SOURCE: The Sun

SEE ALSO:

What We Know About The Texas Church Shooting

White Privilege Surfaces Among Officials Soon After Terrorist Church Shooting