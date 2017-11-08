Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty
‘Fast & The Furious’ star
has sporadically posted on Instagram and Facebook since his custody battle against ex-wife Tyrese kicked off a couple of weeks ago. Norma Gibson
Embattled in child abuse allegations, the ‘Lately’ crooner has overwhelmed his followers with posts about his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, “silently” protesting his alleged mistreatment on behalf of all Black fathers.
In one of his most recent rants, Tyrese told fans his financial troubles due to legal fees from the court case were crippling his bank account. It appeared the 38-year-old was finally getting a break in his desperate public spiral when
allegedly sent him $5 million. Will & Jada Pinkett Smith
Well now a source close to
says Tyrese’s story was false. The insider revealed that they did not give Tyrese money AT all–but are concerned as close friends about his well being, fearing Tyrese is having a ‘mental breakdown.’ TMZ
With the bizarre behavior Tyrese has displayed on social media as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was another publicity stunt.
SOURCE:
TMZ
