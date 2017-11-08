Entertainment News
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s Crew Tore Up His House While Filming Her Music Video

The video was shot back in 2015 featuring rapper J. Cole.

A new lawsuit filed against pop icon Janet Jackson claims the superstar’s team destroyed a home while filming her video “No Sleeep,” according to TMZ.

The video, shot back in 2015, features a beautiful mansion with Janet as the focal point.

David Tate claims the damages to his home were so bad, he couldn’t live in his home for two weeks, and he wants to be reimbursed for the inconvenience.

Tate claims the production company, Zanmi Films, promised to pay for any damage they caused while shooting and never did.

In the lawsuit, Tate is asking for over a million dollars in subsequent damages to his floors and walls.

