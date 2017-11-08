Top Of The Morning: Winner Winner!

0 reads Leave a comment
11/8/17- Election night came through and brought some historic wins. The first Black female Lt. Governor of New Jersey, Sheila Oliver won last night! Sybil was very happy to report on that and on Justin Fairfax winning in Virginia.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
African American Politicians Who Kill The Game
9 photos Launch gallery
African American Politicians Who Kill The Game
1. Cory Booker1 of 9
2. Kamala Harris2 of 9
3. William "Mo" Cowan3 of 9
4. Tim Scott4 of 9
5. Maxine Waters5 of 9
6. John Conyers6 of 9
7. Condoleezza Rice7 of 9
8. Colin Powell8 of 9
9. Barack Obama9 of 9
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours