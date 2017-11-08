Top Of The Morning: Winner Winner!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/8/17- Election night came through and brought some historic wins. The first Black female Lt. Governor of New Jersey, Sheila Oliver won last night! Sybil was very happy to report on that and on Justin Fairfax winning in Virginia.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!