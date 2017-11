Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/8/17- Democrats did their thing last night and Huggy says Trump jumped off the bandwagon when Ed Gillespie lost and threw him under the bus with a tweet. To make it worse, Twitter now has 280 characters which means Donald Trump will be all over it! Huggy is not pleased with it at all!

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!