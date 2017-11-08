TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: One Year With President Trump

Tom Joyner Morning Show
November 7, 2017, marked one year since President Donald Trump was elected to office. In that year, the country witnessed terrible events that garnered harsh interaction and commentary from the president.

Rev. Al Sharpton believes the country saw a small victory in Democrats winning elections but that the fight still continues.

“If people sustain this we can see a change in direction in Congress and Senate next year,” explained Sharpton. “We cannot just depend on people being anti-Trump.”

