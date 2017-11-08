Roland Martin: Democrats Swept Election Victories, What Does This Mean?

0 reads Leave a comment
On November 7, 2017, the nation was swept by wins in the Democratic party showing a shift in the nation in political views.
On top of that, the country witnessed historic first in the African-American community. Charlotte, NC elected their first Black female mayor, Sheila Oliver over in New Jersey was elected as the first Lt. Governor in New Jersey and the first Black transgender mayor was elected in Minneapolis.
Roland Martin explains what this means for African-Americans and the country going forward with Ron Lester, Ernie Scruggs, Greg Carr, Tom Perez and Michael Brown in a powerful commentary.
