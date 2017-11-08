Neil Brown Jr.’s Inspiration For Roles Comes From Military Dad

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

We know him as Chad from Insecure and DJ Yella in Straight Outta Compton, but Neil Brown Jr. is now playing Ray Perry in the new CBS drama SEAL TEAM!

“Most of the roles I do is an homage to my dad,” explained Brown. His father was a military man and Brown portrays a bit of him in each of his roles. “My dad is my hero.He’s the greatest man I’ve ever known.”

“He didn’t play but he was hilarious. This role, in particular, is how my father was growing up,” explained Brown of his role on SEAL TEAM.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: