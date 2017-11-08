TJMS
Home > TJMS

Neil Brown Jr.’s Inspiration For Roles Comes From Military Dad

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment


We know him as Chad from Insecure and DJ Yella in Straight Outta Compton, but Neil Brown Jr. is now playing Ray Perry in the new CBS drama SEAL TEAM!

“Most of the roles I do is an homage to my dad,” explained Brown. His father was a military man and Brown portrays a bit of him in each of his roles. “My dad is my hero.He’s the greatest man I’ve ever known.”

“He didn’t play but he was hilarious. This role, in particular, is how my father was growing up,” explained Brown of his role on SEAL TEAM. 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Neil Brown Jr.’s Inspiration For Roles Comes From Military Dad

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 7 hours ago
11.08.17
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole…
 18 hours ago
11.08.17
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay…
 21 hours ago
11.08.17
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The $2 Million Bra
 22 hours ago
11.07.17
White House Officials Expect Betsy DeVos To Resign…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Julia Roberts Thinks Chance The Rapper Is Wonderful…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Daddy’s Home 2
 1 day ago
11.08.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy’s Mother-In-Law Turns Up Stalker Mode
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?
 2 days ago
11.07.17
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Photos