Help Make The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap Happen!

Lonnie G. Bunch III is the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture and was so excited to talk about the museum’s new kick-starter campaign.

A campaign to produce the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap to educate people more on this.

“I really felt that it was so important for the Smithsonian to give a rich deep history.  I want people to see the richness of this history where we cried and where we soared,” explained Bunch. He wants to,”really give people an understanding of Hip Hop from it’s origins to today.”

To donate to the kick-starter click here to get to the page.

