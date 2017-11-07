Entertainment News
The $2 Million Bra

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Every year at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an ‘Angel’ gets to wear the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.” This year is no exception. 27 year old, Lais Ribeiro is this year’s lucky angel. The Bra was designed by  Mouawad Jewelry. It  features diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz with a caged-front effect thanks to a decorative necklace. It took  almost 350 hours to create! Wow!

The fashion show will air on Tuesday, November 28th at 10pm on CBS.

11 photos Launch gallery

Diversity in the fashion industry has always been a struggle. While the conversation has become more open, we are still fighting for representation. The Victoria Secret Fashion Show had it’s callbacks on Monday. Models were spotted in midtown Manhattan, turning the street into a runway. One thing we noticed (other than stylish looks) was the diverse women. Here are the Black models that are werking to wear those wings.

 

