The $2 Million Bra

Every year at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an ‘Angel’ gets to wear the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.” This year is no exception. 27 year old, Lais Ribeiro is this year’s lucky angel. The Bra was designed by Mouawad Jewelry. It features diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz with a caged-front effect thanks to a decorative necklace. It took almost 350 hours to create! Wow!

The fashion show will air on Tuesday, November 28th at 10pm on CBS.