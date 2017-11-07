The $2 Million Bra

1 reads Leave a comment
Every year at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an ‘Angel’ gets to wear the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.” This year is no exception. 27 year old, Lais Ribeiro is this year’s lucky angel. The Bra was designed by Mouawad Jewelry. It features diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz with a caged-front effect thanks to a decorative necklace. It took almost 350 hours to create! Wow!
The fashion show will air on Tuesday, November 28th at 10pm on CBS.
These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks
1. MARIA BORGES1 of 11
2. MARIA BORGES2 of 11
3. SHARAM DINIZ3 of 11
4. SHARAM DINIZ4 of 11
5. CINDY BRUNA AND GRACE MAHARY5 of 11
6. GRACE MAHARY6 of 11
7. GRACE MAHARY7 of 11
8. LAMEKA FOX8 of 11
9. LAMEKA FOX9 of 11
10. KELLY GALE10 of 11
11. KELLY GALE11 of 11
