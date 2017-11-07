NFL Week 9 Power Rankings

We just finished Week 9 in the NFL Regular season. Let’s see who is at the bottom and who is at the top!
32. Cleveland Browns
2017 record: 0-8
Week 9 ranking: No. 32
31. San Francisco 49ers
2017 record: 0-9
Week 9 ranking: No. 31
30. New York Giants
2017 record: 1-7
Week 9 ranking: No. 30
29. Indianapolis Colts
2017 record: 3-6
Week 9 ranking: No. 29
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2017 record: 2-6
Week 9 ranking: No. 24
Preseason ranking: 13.
27. Chicago Bears
2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 27
26. Miami Dolphins
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 25
25. Cincinnati Bengals
2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 20
24. Houston Texans
2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 10
23. Arizona Cardinals
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 28
22. New York Jets
2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 26
21. Denver Broncos
2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 17
20. Baltimore Ravens
2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 23
19. Los Angeles Chargers
2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 22
18. Green Bay Packers
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 16
17. Atlanta Falcons
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 13
16. Detroit Lions
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 15
15. Buffalo Bills
2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 11
14. Tennessee Titans
2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 19
13. Washington Redskins
2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 18
12. Oakland Raiders
2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 21
11. Carolina Panthers
2017 record: 6-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 12
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 14
9. New Orleans Saints
2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 9
8. Dallas Cowboys
2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 7
7. Los Angeles Rams
2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 8
6. Seattle Seahawks
2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 6
5. Kansas City Chiefs
2017 record: 6-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 3
4. Minnesota Vikings
2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 5
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 4
2. New England Patriots
2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 2
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2017 record: 8-1
Week 9 ranking: No. 1
The next game is Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals. The game airs on NBC at 8:25 on Thursday.