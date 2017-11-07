Sports
NFL Week 9 Power Rankings

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

We just finished Week 9 in the NFL Regular season. Let’s see who is at the bottom and who is at the top!

32. Cleveland Browns

2017 record: 0-8
Week 9 ranking: No. 32

31. San Francisco 49ers

2017 record: 0-9
Week 9 ranking: No. 31

30. New York Giants

2017 record: 1-7
Week 9 ranking: No. 30

29. Indianapolis Colts

2017 record: 3-6
Week 9 ranking: No. 29

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 record: 2-6
Week 9 ranking: No. 24

Preseason ranking: 13.

27. Chicago Bears

2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 27

26. Miami Dolphins

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 25

25. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 20

24. Houston Texans

2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 10

23. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 28

22. New York Jets

2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 26

21. Denver Broncos

2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 17

20. Baltimore Ravens

2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 23

19. Los Angeles Chargers

2017 record: 3-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 22

18. Green Bay Packers

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 16

17. Atlanta Falcons

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 13

16. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 15

15. Buffalo Bills

2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 11

14. Tennessee Titans

2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 19

13. Washington Redskins

2017 record: 4-4
Week 9 ranking: No. 18

12. Oakland Raiders

2017 record: 4-5
Week 9 ranking: No. 21

11. Carolina Panthers

2017 record: 6-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 12

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 14

9. New Orleans Saints

2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 9

8. Dallas Cowboys

2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 7

7. Los Angeles Rams

2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 8

6. Seattle Seahawks

2017 record: 5-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 6

5. Kansas City Chiefs

2017 record: 6-3
Week 9 ranking: No. 3

4. Minnesota Vikings

2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 5

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 4

2. New England Patriots

2017 record: 6-2
Week 9 ranking: No. 2

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 record: 8-1
Week 9 ranking: No. 1

Interesting…Need to know how ESPN came up with these rankings? Click here to find out.

The next game is Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals. The game airs on NBC at 8:25 on Thursday.

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

