Local
Home > Local

It’s Election Day: Mayoral runoff Raleigh, Durham

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-ELECTION

Source: BILL WECHTER / Getty

Today is election day for mayoral races in Raleigh and Durham, and municipal elections are scheduled for Apex, Durham, Fuquay Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon. Voters in Raleigh will go to the polls and choose between three-term incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane, who has led Raleigh through years of major growth, and Charles Francis, an attorney and businessman who says it’s time for a change in leadership.

Meanwhile in Durham, voters will see its first new mayor in 16 years. City Councilman Steve Schewel and former Councilman Farad Ali are looking to succeed Mayor Bill Bell, who chose not to seek another term.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Wake County voters can also learn more about polling places at http://www.wakegov.com/elections/info/Pages/electionday.aspx

Durham County’s locations can be found at http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections/voting-registration/polling-locations

Must Read:
#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar
Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

durham , Mayoral election , raleigh

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Election Day: Mayoral runoff Raleigh, Durham

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay…
 3 hours ago
11.07.17
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The $2 Million Bra
 3 hours ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 9 hours ago
11.07.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy’s Mother-In-Law Turns Up Stalker Mode
 20 hours ago
11.07.17
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With…
 21 hours ago
11.07.17
Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?
 22 hours ago
11.07.17
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall…
 23 hours ago
11.07.17
The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Toni Braxton’s Ring Finger Has A Little Something…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Cyn Santana Twerked To ‘Back That A** Up’…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Diddy
Diddy…Puffy…Sean Combs….You Know Who We Mean. Anyway, He…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Congrats! Lisa Bonet Secretly Tied The Knot With…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
Tyrese Says Will And Jada Paid Him $5…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
#MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews…
 3 days ago
11.06.17
Photos