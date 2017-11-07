It’s Election Day: Mayoral runoff Raleigh, Durham

Today is election day for mayoral races in Raleigh and Durham, and municipal elections are scheduled for Apex, Durham, Fuquay Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon. Voters in Raleigh will go to the polls and choose between three-term incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane, who has led Raleigh through years of major growth, and Charles Francis, an attorney and businessman who says it’s time for a change in leadership.

Meanwhile in Durham, voters will see its first new mayor in 16 years. City Councilman Steve Schewel and former Councilman Farad Ali are looking to succeed Mayor Bill Bell, who chose not to seek another term.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Wake County voters can also learn more about polling places at http://www.wakegov.com/elections/info/Pages/electionday.aspx

Durham County’s locations can be found at http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections/voting-registration/polling-locations

