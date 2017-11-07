Fat Man’s Corner: Sad Part About Losing Weight

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/7/17- Lavell is happy that he lost weight, but notices that there are some downsides to losing it. His clothes don’t quite fit him so he thinks he looks homeless!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Weight Loss Spokespersons 11 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Weight Loss Spokespersons 1. EJ Johnson 1 of 11 2. Most Recently, Janet Jackson for Nutrisystems. 2 of 11 3. One of the most successful is Jennifer Hudson. Lost 80 lbs. 3 of 11 4. Mariah Carey is currently the spokesperson for Jenny Craig. 4 of 11 5. Phylicia Rashad lost 35 lbs. in 8 months with Jenny Craig. 5 of 11 6. Charles Barkley started Weight Watchers last fall and has lost 42 lbs. 6 of 11 7. Marie Osmond lost 50 lbs. with Nutrisystems. 7 of 11 8. Valerie Bertinelli lost 49 lbs. with Jenny Craig. 8 of 11 9. Kirstie Alley has switched from Jenny Craig to Organic Liaisons. 9 of 11 10. Kelly Preston has lost 39 lbs. with Organic Liaisons. 10 of 11 11. Queen Latifah as endorsed Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig & Curvation. 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Weight Loss Spokespersons Celebrity Weight Loss Spokespersons

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!