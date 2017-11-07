Morning Minute: Get Out There & Vote!

0 reads Leave a comment
11/7/17- It’s election day and Chris wants you out there! It’s important for Black people to get out and vote if they want to see a change in their community.
1. 1. Michael Strahan: Everybody make sure you get out and Vote!1 of 20
2. 2. DL Hughley: Democrats say they knocked on 375,000 doors in Ohio!! Even Jehovahs Witnesses said 'DAMN'!!! (TJMS)2 of 20
3. 3. Gabrielle Union: Be sure to take your time voting. There is no time limit. (AP)3 of 20
4. 4. Sean Combs: Happy Election Day people! Let your voices be heard! Get up & Vote. (AP)4 of 20
5. 5. Amber Rose: Team Amber Rose 4 Obama. (Photo: PR Photos)5 of 20
6. 6. Common: We vote, We Win! Please Retweet Team Obama (Photo: AP)6 of 20
7. 7. Rashida Jones: Ladies, this is our election. Old dudes want to control your bodies w/laws. Don't let 'em. Vote Obama. AP7 of 20
8. 8. Trey Songz: Americans let your voice be heard!!! I spoke and said 'OBAMA!!!!' (AP)8 of 20
9. 9. NeNe Leakes: Get out & VOTE VOTE VOTE! Your Vote Counts. (Blackamericaweb)9 of 20
10. 10. Big Sean: I voted guys! OBAMA 12. Make sure you vote too. It's the most important thing to get done this week! (AP)10 of 20
11. 11. Cher: This is the most important election of our lives! If you want Bush on steriods, vote for Romney. (AP)11 of 20
12. 12. LeBron James: Getting ready for Tuesday. Make sure you are too! (AP)12 of 20
13. 13. Wanda Sykes: Hey Tweeple, if the lines r long, wait it out, trust me...rather have 4 hrs. in line or 4 yrs. of Mittens?13 of 20
14. 14. Kevin Hart: Good morning world... Wake y'all asses up & go vote DAMN IT!! Have a voice & be heard. (AP)14 of 20
15. 15. Star Jones: In my years on twitter never asked y'all to RT a dang thing. But..if we don't vote, we don't matter!15 of 20
16. 16. Sherri Shepherd: Please get out & Vote. Don't let obstacles stand in your way. Your vote does count! Obama2012.16 of 20
17. 17. Neil Diamond: Working the phones for Obama. If i call, don't hang up. It's really me and I need you. (AP)17 of 20
18. 18. Lala Vasquez Anthony: Vote Obama!!! Every Vote Counts! Photo: AP18 of 20
19. 19. Bill Maher: Hope u all remembered to set ur clocks back an hour & if u vote Republican on Tuesday another 40 years. AP19 of 20
20. 20. Eva Longoria: The most hilarious member of Team Obama? Will Ferell! He will do ANYTHING to get you to vote. AP20 of 20
