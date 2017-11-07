Morning Minute: Get Out There & Vote!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/7/17- It’s election day and Chris wants you out there! It’s important for Black people to get out and vote if they want to see a change in their community.

Celebrities Tweet: Please, GO VOTE! Part I 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Tweet: Please, GO VOTE! Part I 1. 1. Michael Strahan: Everybody make sure you get out and Vote! 1 of 20 2. 2. DL Hughley: Democrats say they knocked on 375,000 doors in Ohio!! Even Jehovahs Witnesses said 'DAMN'!!! (TJMS) 2 of 20 3. 3. Gabrielle Union: Be sure to take your time voting. There is no time limit. (AP) 3 of 20 4. 4. Sean Combs: Happy Election Day people! Let your voices be heard! Get up & Vote. (AP) 4 of 20 5. 5. Amber Rose: Team Amber Rose 4 Obama. (Photo: PR Photos) 5 of 20 6. 6. Common: We vote, We Win! Please Retweet Team Obama (Photo: AP) 6 of 20 7. 7. Rashida Jones: Ladies, this is our election. Old dudes want to control your bodies w/laws. Don't let 'em. Vote Obama. AP 7 of 20 8. 8. Trey Songz: Americans let your voice be heard!!! I spoke and said 'OBAMA!!!!' (AP) 8 of 20 9. 9. NeNe Leakes: Get out & VOTE VOTE VOTE! Your Vote Counts. (Blackamericaweb) 9 of 20 10. 10. Big Sean: I voted guys! OBAMA 12. Make sure you vote too. It's the most important thing to get done this week! (AP) 10 of 20 11. 11. Cher: This is the most important election of our lives! If you want Bush on steriods, vote for Romney. (AP) 11 of 20 12. 12. LeBron James: Getting ready for Tuesday. Make sure you are too! (AP) 12 of 20 13. 13. Wanda Sykes: Hey Tweeple, if the lines r long, wait it out, trust me...rather have 4 hrs. in line or 4 yrs. of Mittens? 13 of 20 14. 14. Kevin Hart: Good morning world... Wake y'all asses up & go vote DAMN IT!! Have a voice & be heard. (AP) 14 of 20 15. 15. Star Jones: In my years on twitter never asked y'all to RT a dang thing. But..if we don't vote, we don't matter! 15 of 20 16. 16. Sherri Shepherd: Please get out & Vote. Don't let obstacles stand in your way. Your vote does count! Obama2012. 16 of 20 17. 17. Neil Diamond: Working the phones for Obama. If i call, don't hang up. It's really me and I need you. (AP) 17 of 20 18. 18. Lala Vasquez Anthony: Vote Obama!!! Every Vote Counts! Photo: AP 18 of 20 19. 19. Bill Maher: Hope u all remembered to set ur clocks back an hour & if u vote Republican on Tuesday another 40 years. AP 19 of 20 20. 20. Eva Longoria: The most hilarious member of Team Obama? Will Ferell! He will do ANYTHING to get you to vote. AP 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Tweet: Please, GO VOTE! Part I Celebrities Tweet: Please, GO VOTE! Part I

