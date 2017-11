Seriously Ignorant News: Guns & Sausage Stands!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/7/2017- Our Seriously Ignorant News correspondent Damon Williams reports of a 19-year-old man who robbed a sausage stand in Chicago with a gun only to shoot himself where the sun doesn’t shine!

