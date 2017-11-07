Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar

This is #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackExcellence, and #SquadGoals all wrapped up in one!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Courtroom gavel

Source: Comstock / Getty


Four law school grads have set a new bar for squad goals.

Preparing for the bar exam is a right of passage and a proving ground for many law students and recent grads. Some students never make the grade. But four educated ladies made a promise to one another that not only would they pass the bar, they’d do it on their first try.

By sticking to their pact, Amaka Ikejiana, Mya Johnson, Kelechi Onwumere, and Kierra Powell, all reached their goal!

First and foremost, Kelechi thought that a visual aid might be just the motivation her girls needed for the journey ahead. So, she created, something that her fellow esquires could literally set their sights on.

“In order to achieve your goals, you have to be able to visualize them first” Kelechi said in a press release. “To begin our study process, I created a visual graphic that looked similar to the bar results list with all of our names on it & sent it to all of my friends. I did this so that we could visually see ourselves achieving our goal.”

Meanwhile, Kierra called on the power of spirituality to help the ladies through the exam process. She explained, “Prayer was a very important element of our preparation process.”

More than anything, however, Amaka highlighted how important it was to have a support system. “We spent a lot of time encouraging one another” she said.

Mya added, “We were not only dedicated to our personal success, but the success of us all as a whole and I believe that was a pivotal component.”

Congratulations to the grads. And good luck to their opposing counsel!

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]

#BlackGirlMagic: NASA Welcomes Jessica Watkins To Newest Class Of Astronauts

#BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At The Hollywood Confidential

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 hours ago
11.07.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy’s Mother-In-Law Turns Up Stalker Mode
 14 hours ago
11.07.17
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With…
 15 hours ago
11.07.17
Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?
 15 hours ago
11.07.17
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall…
 17 hours ago
11.07.17
The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes…
 21 hours ago
11.07.17
Toni Braxton’s Ring Finger Has A Little Something…
 23 hours ago
11.07.17
Cyn Santana Twerked To ‘Back That A** Up’…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Diddy
Diddy…Puffy…Sean Combs….You Know Who We Mean. Anyway, He…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Congrats! Lisa Bonet Secretly Tied The Knot With…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
Tyrese Says Will And Jada Paid Him $5…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
#MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews…
 3 days ago
11.06.17
“The SZA Flyaway in New York” sweepstakes
The “SZA Flyaway in New York” sweepstakes
 4 days ago
11.06.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy
 4 days ago
11.03.17
Photos