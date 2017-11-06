Off-Duty NYPD Officer Walks Away Free, Acquitted In Road Rage Shooting Of Delrawn Small

The off-duty NYPD cop who shot and killed an unarmed Brooklyn man in the midst of a heated exchange, was found not guilty of all charges on Monday, New York Daily News reports.
Officer Wayne Isaacs, 38, walked away free after facing murder and manslaughter charges stemming from the July 4, 2016 shooting death of Delrawn Small, 37. A jury came to the conclusion after three days of deliberations.
RELATED: #BlackLivesMatter: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Kills Delrawn Small In Road Rage Confrontation
Small’s siblings Victor Dempsey and Victoria Davis voiced their disappointment in the verdict, releasing a joint statement regarding their brother’s death.
“What Wayne Isaacs did that night — immediately shooting and killing our brother as he approached his car and leaving him to bleed out and die, when he had so many other options — was murder, in cold blood. It is dangerous that once again a police officer is being treated as if they are above the law,” Small’s family said in the joint statement.
“Today, the justice system made a statement that it does not equally value Black life and the life of our brother Delrawn Small,” the statement continued.
Smalls’ supporters voiced their outrage in the courtroom, shouting at the jury and judge after the verdict was handed down.
Isaacs maintained he operated in self-defense and opened fire, accusing Small of threatening to kill him and punch him in the face. Lawyers who represented Isaacs also argued Small was intoxicated during the exchange.
Small’s girlfriend Zaquanna Albert who witnessed the shooting, tearfully told jurors she was riding as a passenger along with the couple’s children, when Issac’s cut off their car in an East New York intersection. Prosecutors refuted that Small was intoxicated and also argued Issacs never identified himself as an officer.
In a grainy evidence video, Small is seen approaching Isaac’s car–then was shot three times as he approached the window.
The case was the first to be tried after Governor Andrew Cuomo handed down an executive order in 2015 giving Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office the power to investigate and prosecute officers accused of killing unarmed civilians, CBS New York reports.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, CBS New York
DON’T MISS:
Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives
Judge Removes Fatal Shooting Of Terence Crutcher From Officer’s Record
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29