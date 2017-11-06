Meek Mill Sentenced To Jail After Violating Probation

Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in jail on Thursday after violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.
A Philadelphia judge issued the judgement stemming from a 2008 case where he was arrested on a drugs and weapons charge. The rapper was arrested for fighting in a St. Louis airport in March 2015 and for recklessly driving his motorcycle through New York City this past August.
Though the St. Louis incident and the reckless driving charges were both dropped, the judge still viewed them as violations. The rapper arrived in court on Thursday alongside his lawyer, decked out in a tailored suit.
Mill previously was let off the hook after he violated his probation in 2015, when he was accused of altering his drug test and traveling without the court’s permission while on probation. However, he was sentenced to house arrest.
CBS Philadelphia reports Mill’s lawyer plans to appeal the sentence, calling the judge’s decision “excessive.”
SOURCE: TMZ, CBS Philadelphia
