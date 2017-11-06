Entertainment News
The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes Rips Porsha, Kenya & Sheree In Under A Minute

NeNe Leakes stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" where she responded to Porsha's shade with her own shade.

Foxy NC Staff
Entertainment Weekly's 2017 Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


She’s back! After giving her peach a rest for a season or two, Nene Leakes made her RHOA return last night followed by a shady appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The RHOA veteran held no punches when asked about her failed friendship with Porsha and then some. “I’ll respond to all of those b*tches,” NeNe said jumping at the opportunity to respond to her cast mate’s shade.

1. “I thought Kenya took a personal attack and she would not appreciate if I attacked her.”

2. “Porsha saying I look different, she does too, she’s gained a lot of weight.”

3. Sheree is saying that she would never tell me anything, I wouldn’t be the 1…2…3….4…5…100, well I would tell you right away the wig is a no.”

Watch it go down below:

Photos