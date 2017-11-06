NBA Standings

0 reads Leave a comment
The NBA is well on it’s way. So here are the standing for the teams!
|W
|L
|Boston Celtics
|8
|2
|Houston Rockets
|8
|3
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|7
|3
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|3
|Golden State Warriors
|7
|3
|Orlando Magic
|6
|4
|Memphis Grizzlies
|6
|4
|Portland Trail Blazers
|6
|4
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|4
|Washington Wizards
|5
|4
|Toronto Raptors
|5
|4
|New York Knicks
|5
|4
|LA Clippers
|5
|4
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5
|4
|Utah Jazz
|5
|5
|Charlotte Hornets
|5
|5
|Indiana Pacers
|5
|5
|New Orleans Pelicans
|5
|5
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|5
|Denver Nuggets
|5
|5
|Miami Heat
|4
|5
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|5
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|4
|5
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|4
|6
|Phoenix Suns
|4
|6
|Brooklyn Nets
|3
|6
|Chicago Bulls
|2
|6
|Atlanta Hawks
|2
|8
|Sacramento Kings
|1
|8
|Dallas Mavericks
|1
|10
It’s still early in the season and things can quickly change. The next set of games are tonight.
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|Boston
|Atlanta
|7:30 PM
|Brooklyn
|Phoenix
|9:00 PM
|Miami
|Golden State
|10:30 PM
