NBA Standings

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA is well on it’s way. So here are the standing for the teams!

W L  
Boston Celtics 8 2  
Houston Rockets 8 3  
Minnesota Timberwolves 7 3  
Detroit Pistons 7 3  
Golden State Warriors 7 3  
Orlando Magic 6 4  
Memphis Grizzlies 6 4  
Portland Trail Blazers 6 4  
San Antonio Spurs 6 4  
Washington Wizards 5 4  
Toronto Raptors 5 4  
New York Knicks 5 4  
LA Clippers 5 4  
Philadelphia 76ers 5 4  
Utah Jazz 5 5  
Charlotte Hornets 5 5  
Indiana Pacers 5 5  
New Orleans Pelicans 5 5  
Los Angeles Lakers 5 5  
Denver Nuggets 5 5  
Miami Heat 4 5  
Milwaukee Bucks 4 5  
Oklahoma City Thunder 4 5  
Cleveland Cavaliers 4 6  
Phoenix Suns 4 6  
Brooklyn Nets 3 6  
Chicago Bulls 2 6  
Atlanta Hawks 2 8  
Sacramento Kings 1 8  
Dallas Mavericks 1 10

It’s still early in the season and things can quickly change. The next set of games are tonight.

MATCHUP TIME  (ET)
Boston Atlanta 7:30 PM
Brooklyn Phoenix 9:00 PM
Miami Golden State 10:30 PM

Photos