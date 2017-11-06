POLL: Mass Shooting In Texas: Is It a Gun Control Issue or Mental Health Issue

Donald Trump insist the mass shooting at a small at a Texas church on Sunday was not “a guns situation,” but rather an issue with mental health. Do you agree with his statement?

It’s not clear whether the shooter, Devin Kelly, had any signs of mental illness. He did receive a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force three years ago after he was court-martialed and convicted of assaulting his spouse and their child.

Under federal law, a person dishonorably discharged from military service is barred from buying a firearm. You may recall, last March, Trump quietly signed a law reversing an Obama-era rule making it harder for individuals with mental illnesses to access guns.

