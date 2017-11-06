Roland Martin: Virginia’s Gubernatorial Race Is Closing In

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/6/17- The Virginia gubernatorial race ends on November 6, 2017, and it’s proving to be a tight race. Democrat Ralph Northam, the current Lt. Governor talks with Roland Martin about the race.

Northam’s opponent, Republican Ed Gillespie has voted for formally incarcerated people to not have the right to vote. Martin explains that this stems from a 1902 law in Virgina that stripped voting rights from the previous incarcerated, specifically targeting Black people.

“We restored the right so of over 160,000 Virginians. One of the best things we can do is restore rights so that people can get back to their families and get their rights back,” explained Northam.

