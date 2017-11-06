Rickey Smiley Encourages Everyone In His New Book

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley radio show host and reality t.v. star has a new book out called STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run For Your Life that teaches people to get out of their comfort zone.

“You have to run for your life because we can’t handle the truth, “explained Smiley. “If anybody has seen my reality show on TV One with the kids and I, it’s everything that you can’t put into 20 minutes.”

Being a single dad and having to raise kids is part of what he explains in his book. “It’s some funny moment in there, but it’s a seriously deep and motivational book,” explained Smiley. “I just thank God for the opportunity to do this.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!