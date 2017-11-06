TJMS
Home > TJMS

LIttle Known Black History Fact: Sharon Pratt

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

Sharon Pratt made history on this day in 1990 when she was elected as mayor in Washington, D.C. She was the city’s first woman to hold the seat, adding to a number of achievements in her career.

Born Sharon Pratt on January 30, 1944, the Washington native attended Howard University as an undergraduate student. She obtained her J.D. degree from Howard University Law School as well before launching a career in politics. Pratt worked in private practice and taught at the Antioch School of Law in Washington. In 1976, she became an associate general counsel for PEPCO, the company’s first woman to hold a role as vice president.

Pratt was a notable member of the Democratic National Committee and became its first woman treasurer. It was during her tenure in the DNC that Pratt announced a challenge to Washington Mayor Marion Barry at the 1988 Democratic National Convention. Her candidacy was viewed a long shot considering the popularity Barry enjoyed in the nation’s capitol, but things shifted quickly in 1990.

Barry’s drug scandal and rumors of widespread city corruption forced him to drop out of the race. Running on a “Clean House” campaign, Pratt was a refreshing voice amidst the typical cronyism that was prevalent in Washington politics. She defeated her Republican challenger, former police chief Maurice Turner, with ease and undertook the daunting task in turning around the city’s troubles.

Despite her victory, the new mayor was never fully embraced despite her tenacious media presence. She would only serve one term, and was ousted by Barry in 1995 earning the late politician the moniker “Mayor for Life.”

Pratt, who had two children with her first husband Arrington Dixon, returned to private life by beginning a consulting firm offering strategic homeland security solutions to government and commercial clients. She wed David Kelly shortly after her election as mayo but that marriage ended in 1999.

PHOTO: AFGE

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic License.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LIttle Known Black History Fact: Sharon Pratt

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy
 3 days ago
11.03.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mellie Grant Has Accepted That She…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Chrisette Michele Says Inauguration Backlash Played A Factor…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper…
 4 days ago
11.03.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 4 days ago
11.03.17
Q+A: ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Stars Bring…
 4 days ago
11.03.17
Photos