Donna Brazile Tells Critics To ‘Go To Hell,’ She’s Gonna Tell Her Story

Ever since dropped the bombshell that she had proof that Hillary Clinton stole the Presidential nomination from Bernie Sanders , she’s been facing a lot of push back and criticism from her own party.

But she has something to tell her critics: “Go to hell.”

The Democratic strategist and former chair of the DNC recently told ABC News that she will not be silenced.

“I’m going to tell my story. This is a story of a young girl who started in American politics at the age of 9, who continues to fight each and every week of her life,” Brazile told Stephanopoulos on Sunday’s “This Week.”

“You know what I tell them, ‘Go to hell.’ I’m going to tell my story,” she added.

Apparently, this story will be told in her upcoming book, “Hacks: The Inside Story Of The Break-Ins And Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump In The White House.”

Former DNC chair @donnabrazile: For those who are telling me to shut up, I tell them "go to hell. I'm going to tell my story." pic.twitter.com/9OEKFlmy68 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 5, 2017

Brazile also dropped another little shocking gem.

As the then-DNC chair, she claimed that she considered replacing Clinton as a presidential nominee after she collapsed at a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sept. 11, 2016, in New York City, less than two months before Election Day.

Brazile said she was “under tremendous pressure” to have a backup plan ready in case it became necessary for Clinton to drop out of the presidential race because of her health.

“I didn’t want to have a plan B. Plan A was great for me. I supported Hillary and I wanted her to win, but we were under pressure.”

She added that the plan, which also included Sen. Cory Booker as the potential Vice President, was never executed because Clinton went right back to the campaign trail days later.

“The bottom line is she resumed campaigning,” she stated. “I went on TV to say the campaign was back on track.”

What Brazile won’t comment on is whether or not she believes a Biden-Booker ticket could have trumped Donald Trump.

“This is something you put out in your mind. The bottom line is [Clinton] resumed campaigning.”

Not surprisingly, Clinton folks are pushing back.

In an open letter posted on Medium by former Deputy National Press Secretary Jesse Ferguson on behalf of former Clinton staffers, they stressed that they were “shocked” to hear Brazile’s claims.

“We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.

Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time. We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.

The 2016 presidential campaign was unlike any in our history. It was very difficult for our candidates and our staff. We are very proud that throughout the campaign and the aftermath the staff stuck together, worked as a team, and did the best we could for both Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine. We did this for the simple reason that we thought Hillary Clinton would make the best President for the country we all love. We have now, as we did throughout the campaign, enormous love and pride for our candidate, Hillary Clinton. She, more than any of us, persevered through an incredibly difficult campaign and her commitment and stamina inspired us every day.”

As we previously reported, in an op-ed she wrote for Politico last week, she claims she had proof that Clinton robbed Sanders of the democratic nomination.

In the expose, Brazile took excerpts from her upcoming book, writing that she uncovered an August 2015 agreement between Clinton and the fundraising arm of the convention, giving Clinton “full control (of) the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised,” in exchange for settling the massive debt of $24 million, left by Barack Obama‘s campaign in 2012.

Brazile asserts that she was determined to find the information after Russian hacker’s leaked and published a series of emails from top ranking DNC members, colluding to tip the scales in favor of Clinton over Sanders.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile wrote.

“This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

Welp!

We’re just over here like this….

