Tyrese Says Will And Jada Paid Him $5 Million To Stay Off Social Media

Just when we thought that Tyrese was trying to get his life together after his child abuse case was dropped , he’s back on social media doing the absolute most for the absolute least.

And this time around, he’s dragging Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith into his nonsense.

On Saturday, the Fast and Furious actor took to Instagram to let everyone know that he’d recently been on the phone with “Actresss” Jada Pinkett-Smith. (One again, his spelling needs work.)

“Sometimes you just need 1 phone call……….. Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH….. Not only does your heart beat for Shayla…… it beats for the world……. We love and appreciate you more thank you could ever know…”

He then followed up with another post, that he later deleted, saying that “his family” the Smiths gave him $5 million to stay off social media and help pay his legal fees.

“My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat,” said Tyrese.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid.”

Sigh….we have questions:

Even if they did give him that money, why he is telling everyone?

If the stipulation was to stay off social media, why is he still on social media?

With that being said, shouldn’t he have to give the money back? This is assuming that that he is telling the truth.

Not surprisingly, Will and Jada have yet to confirm Tyrese’s money claims. But in the meantime, Black Twitter had a few thoughts:

I hate Tyrese.

Like, does this say, “Acrtress”? pic.twitter.com/esbDcSZIIU — LIM (@lachaeim) November 4, 2017

Will Smith gave Tyrese 5 Mil for his financial troubles… I need better friends…. — FairyGod (@JayZee_Moet) November 5, 2017

@Tyrese It's understandable that you're appreciative for what Will Smith did but you're dead wrong for putting his business out there. — Michael Vaden II (@blackaristocrat) November 5, 2017

Jada and Will Smith love a project. Can they finish saving August Alsina before they go to work on Tyrese? — King Natles (@natnatles) November 5, 2017

Will Smith and Jada gave tyrese 5 mil n told him to get off n stay off the internet n what does he turn around n do? — The Winner is (@Maxine_Million) November 5, 2017

Will Smith just gave Tyrese 5 million dollars lol. My friends won't even let me get away without splitting an Uber. — Lukie 🇨🇺🇯🇲 (@MaliseTweets) November 5, 2017

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Should he have aired their business out like that?

