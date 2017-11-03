Football Sunday Games – Week 9

It’s week 9 of the NFL regular season. Last night the Jets beat the Bills. This weekend is important for many teams. Check out who’s playing this weekend.
- 1:00PM ET
COLTS @ TEXANS
- 1:00PM ET
BENGALS @ JAGUARS
- 1:00PM ET
BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS
- 1:00 PM ET
RAMS @ GIANTS
- 1:00 PM ET
FALCONS@PANTHERS
- 1:00PMET
BRONCOS @ EAGLES
- 1:00 PM ET
RAVENS @ TITANS
- 4:05PMET
CARDINALS @ 49ERS
- 4:05PM ET
REDSKINS @ SEAHAWKS
- 4:25 PM ET
CHIEFS @ COWBOYS
- 8:30 PM ET
RAIDERS @ DOLPHINS
- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 06TH
- 8:30 PM ET
LIONS @ PACKERS
The Bears, Browns, Vikings, Patriots, Steelers and Chargers have a bye week.
#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests
1. Following in Colin Kaepernick’s Footsteps
