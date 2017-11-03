Sports
Football Sunday Games – Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills

It’s week 9 of the NFL regular season. Last night the Jets beat the Bills. This weekend is important for many teams. Check out who’s playing this weekend.

  • 1:00PM ET

COLTS @ TEXANS

  • 1:00PM ET

BENGALS @ JAGUARS

  • 1:00PM ET

BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS

  • 1:00 PM ET

RAMS @ GIANTS

  • 1:00 PM ET

FALCONS@PANTHERS

  • 1:00PMET

BRONCOS @ EAGLES

  • 1:00 PM ET

RAVENS @ TITANS

  • 4:05PMET

CARDINALS @ 49ERS

  • 4:05PM ET

REDSKINS @ SEAHAWKS

  • 4:25 PM ET

CHIEFS @ COWBOYS

  • 8:30 PM ET

RAIDERS @ DOLPHINS

  • MONDAY, NOVEMBER 06TH
  • 8:30 PM ET

LIONS @ PACKERS

The Bears, Browns, Vikings, Patriots, Steelers and Chargers have a bye week.

 

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

23 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

