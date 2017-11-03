Inside Her Story: ‘Earhustle’ An Interesting Podcast From Prison

Tom Joyner Morning Show

A podcast that broadcasts from the inside of a prison with two inmates as co-host sounds pretty interesting, right? Well, Nigel Poor is a volunteer at the San Quinton prison were herself and two other inmates host a show called Earhustle.

“We really concentrate on the everyday life inside and how people get by and live an everyday life,” explained Poor.

Poor started the podcast with inmates Earlonne Woods who puts in 10 hours a day on the show and Antwan Woods who does all the music and audio.

Poor says that programs like this, “help people inside figure out how they can contribute and be a citizen.”

To listen to their podcast and get their interesting perspective head over to https://www.earhustlesq.com/

