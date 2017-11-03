Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

Source: Michael Tran / Getty
Oh no!
Prince Jackson was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after crashing his motorcycle.
According to E! News, his rep told the gossip and entertainment news site, “Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles. He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly.”
The 20-year-old son of
Michael Jackson posted on Instagram a pic of himself with his legs strapped down in an ambulance with the caption, “Well s–t…”
Well shit…
A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on
Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT
And then there was this video:
VIDEO
According to
TMZ, he later checked out of the ER and was released. Even better? The Loyola Marymount University student made it to class on time.
Prince has yet to comment on his accident.
We’re just glad he is doing OK! Feel better Prince!
